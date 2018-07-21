Raise money, raise stakes at the Triumph Foundation’s “Let ‘Em Roll” event

The dice are ready to roll for a good cause coming up next weekend

The Triumph Foundation will have its upcoming “Let ‘Em Roll Casino Night” fundraiser on Jul 28 at the Universal Hilton, according to a press release. Donations will go to a cause that supports children, adults and veterans with spinal injuries and other disabilities.

“(The) Triumph Foundation gets people out of the house to push the limits of their ability, improve their health and enhance their quality of life through sports and adventures,” the release said.

Participants will have a three course prime rib dinner, followed by dancing and casino games like craps, roulette and blackjack.

As a nonprofit organization based in Santa Clarita, the Triumph Foundation works with people affected by Spinal Cord Injury/Disorder, or SCI, “to minimize the obstacles that one faces after suffering traumatic injury,” according to their website.

The Triumph Foundation is partners with the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, among other partners, patrons and sponsors.

Along with the fundraiser, the foundation has held other events recently, including monthly handcycling clinics, a special wheelchair rugby day and curling.

For more information about the upcoming fundraiser and the Triumph Foundation, go to triumph-foundation.org.

