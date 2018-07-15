Santa Clarita Emblem Club will throw fashion show next month

By Signal Staff

The Santa Clarita Emblem Club is inviting the community to the club’s fashion show and luncheon next month, in a news release.

The apparel and accessory fashions will be provided and presented by Dress Barn and models will be dressed in trendy outfits for all guests to view and enjoy, according to the club’s news release.

Chef Pam Hogan will prepare various dishes for the luncheon, displaying her talents during the event.

The Santa Clarita Emblem Club members have worked for 48 years with on-going fundraising projects to benefit the community. The fundraising is done through dinners, luncheons, the annual crab fest, boutiques, bake sales, working a bingo snack and others.

Proceeds from their events have benefitted children, senior citizens, military and veteran personnel, the homeless, single mothers and others through scholarships for students, holiday food, gift baskets for families in need, backpacks filled with school supplies for students, food pantry donations and donations to charities throughout Santa Clarita,according to the news release.

Emblem Club members extend an invitation to the community to join them for a lovely afternoon of friendship and fun at the Santa Clarita Emblem Club 459’s Fashion Show & Luncheon on Saturday, August 25, 2018, at 1:00 pm.

The Fashion Show & Luncheon will be held at the Santa Clarita Elks Lodge, located at 17766 Sierra Highway, on Aug 25 at 1 p.m..

The cost to attend is a $20 donation per person. To R.S.V.P. by the deadline of August 8th or for more information, contact Kory at (818) 621-6165, or Marianne at (661) 251-3448.