Santa Clarita invites residents to upcoming theater productions at the MAIN

By mchavez

10 mins ago



The MAIN is now selling tickets for “Harold and Maude,” “The Little Prince,” “Trojan Women” and “27 Ways to Screw Up Your College Interview,” according to a Santa Clarita news release.

Harold and Maude

Kicking off July, The Tavern Brawlers present “Harold and Maude.” This adaptation of the 1971 cult film, hopes to captivate old fans and new audiences alike, according to city officials.

Performance dates and times are July 20 and 21 at 8 p.m., and July 22 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults and $18 for students and seniors.

The Little Prince

On a lighter note, the Santa Clarita Shakespeare Festival will present “The Little Prince.” This children’s play recounts the story of a world-weary disenchanted Aviator who meets a mysterious, regal “little man.” Performance dates and times are July 28 at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., and July 29 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $8 for children under 10, $10 for seniors and $12 for all others.

The Trojan Women

Evenings at the MAIN will get historical when the Santa Clarita Shakespeare Festival presents “The Trojan Women.”

Originally produced in 415 B.C. about the aftermath of the Peloponnesian War, it is often considered a commentary on the effect of war and those who survive.

Performance dates and times are July 27 and 28 at 8 p.m., and July 29 at 5 p.m. Tickets are $18 for adults and $12 for students and seniors.

27 Ways to Screw Up Your College Interview

Before summer vacation ends and school resumes for most high schoolers in SCV, “27 Ways to Screw Up Your College Interview” will be presented by LCAZ.

This comedy tells the story of two college recruiters who need to fill one last spot to keep their jobs, but the 27 candidates they meet illustrate what not to do in a college interview.

Performance dates and times are Aug. 10 at 7 p.m., Aug. 11 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Aug. 12 at 1 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for youth under 18.

To learn more about these shows or purchase tickets, visit The MAIN website. All performances will be held at The MAIN, located at 24266 Main St. in Old Town Newhall.