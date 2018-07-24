SCCS names new administrator

By Brennon Dixson

1 hour ago

Santa Clarita Christian School announced on Thursday that Greg Jones is the school’s newest administrator.

School Committee Chairman John Dennis said Jones will begin his duties in August.

“When interviewing and vetting applicants, Dr. Jones was our top candidate,” campus Pastor Wiley Kennedy said. “I am confident he will be an excellent administrator for our school. His experience in education and his passion for Christian education are a part of his DNA.”

His priority when he begins at SCCS will be to seek to understand the school and its rich history, Jones said, and begin to think through developing a long-term strategic plan.

“Having a well-articulated strategic plan is a vital component of success for any school,” Jones said.

“One of the platforms God has given me to fill the great commission is Christian education,” he added. “As educators, we must be excellent at teaching and the extracurriculars to credibly share the gospel with students.”

Jones has worked in Christian education since 1999, and currently serves as president/CEO of Shiloh Christian School, a pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade, private Christian school in Springdale, Arkansas, that has more than 1,200 students enrolled.

“In Springdale, we are part of a fantastic church but have felt God was nudging us to be part of a different setting,” Jones said. “We never dreamed that it would be in California.”

Earlier this year, Jones interviewed with the school search committee and shortly after he and his wife Christi had the opportunity to fly out to California and visit the campus.

“Christi and I were looking to be a part of a full-service Christian school that is a direct ministry of a local church,” said Jones. “We were surprised about the California aspect. However, what we found after visiting with the search committee and spending time with the Kennedy’s was a true Christian school, full of families, teachers and staff dedicated to the school’s mission. We felt strongly that God has assembled a solid group of people here needed to assist SCCS in reaching its full potential.”

The SCCS administration is confident that Jones’ leadership, experience and passion for Christian education will be an asset to the SCCS community, Dennis said. “Dr. Jones has a love for God and Christian education that will greatly benefit our students and the whole experience at SCCS. His seasoned abilities to guide and strengthen the school and to work well with teachers, parents and students have been proven.”

“Our job is to assist students in understanding their gifts and talents so they know how to use those, for the body of Christ, when they leave high school,” Jones said. “I am excited to join the SCCS community.”