SCV Actress, Singer Sara Niemietz, performs at White House on Independence Day

By mchavez

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

After her performance in a PBS special, local actress and singer Sara Niemietz was approached by a producer who invited her to perform at the White House Fourth of July celebration, and she eagerly accepted.

“It’s something I’ve always dreamed of,” said Niemietz. “I’m really excited to be a part of it. Usually, I’ll stay at home with my family and watch the specials, but to actually to be a part of one of those specials is such an honor.”

Niemietz has wanted and maintained a career in the entertainment industry ever since she was a little girl, landing a role on Broadway at only 10. At 7 years old, the Chicago native moved out to Santa Clarita, to pursue more acting and singing opportunities.

“I know (Santa Clarita) like the back of my hand,” said Niemietz, a Saugus High School graduate. “I was in choir with Ms. Dooley, in theater with Ms. Carson, all the AP’s,” she said, recalling her involvement with Saugus’ fine arts programs and her rigorous academic schedule.

Niemietz’ theater and choir teachers were a source of inspiration for her as she continued her career. “I mean, I moved here with the purpose in mind of having this be my career… It was so cool having people in community that could help me,” said Niemietz about Dooley and Carson. “I learned a lot from them. ”

This Independence Day, the former Broadway actress will be performing alongside the U.S. Marine Band. “It’s a beautiful arrangement,” Niemietz said excitedly.

The 90-minute show will include a traditional fireworks display, and feature live performances from musical artists Sara Evans, pianist Lola Astanova, former American Idol finalist Jax, recent American Idol finalist Jonny Brenns, “The President’s Own” U.S. Marines Band, the U.S. Navy Band Sea Chanters, and the U.S. Air Force Band’s Max Impact, according to a White House press release.

“I’m delighted to welcome this new addition to the annual White House July 4th celebration,” said First Lady Melania Trump, in a Tuesday news release. “Americans will be able to tune in from their homes and be part of the festivities. Thank you to the National Park Service, the National Park Foundation, and the event sponsors for helping make this possible.”

The program is set to start at 8 p.m. EST (5 p.m. PST) on Hallmark Channel.