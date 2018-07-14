SCVI announces new school director, hosts prospective family night

By Signal Staff

1 min ago

Santa Clarita Valley International, a local free public charter school, has announced that Farnaz Kaufman will be its new School Director, according to a news release from the school.

Kaufman will be be welcoming students and those interested in joining the school during SCVi’s Prospective Family Night on Jul 19 at the Shakespeare Theatre on campus.

Kaufman has two decades of educational experience as a teacher, founding charter petitioner and school director. Before becoming the new director, Kaufman served as the director of iLEAD Encino in the San Fernando Valley, according to the news release.

She has worked as a teacher at Carpenter Community Charter, a Los Angeles Unified School District authorized charter and as a curriculum committee chair, LEARN and governance board member, lead teacher, and PTA teacher representative.

Kaufman has a Master’s degree in Earth and planetary sciences from The John Hopkins University, received and Army Scholarship and earned her commission as an officer in the United States Army Chemical Corps.

“For years, Mrs. Kaufman has been an invaluable member of the iLEAD family and we couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome her as the school director at SCVi, our founding school,” said Amer Kuric, CEO of iLEAD Schools Development. “Throughout her incredible career, she has proudly advocated for the role of individualized, project-based learning in the development of our young people, and we know she will be a galvanizing force to lead SCVi forward with excellence.”

The Prospective Family night will happen Thursday Jul 19 at 6 p.m. at 28060 Hasley Canyon rd. in Castaic. For more information about SCVi visit their website.