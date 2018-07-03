SCV’s ‘Loud and Proud’ American flag

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

Through severe wind warnings and the constant threat of brush fires, the biggest American flag flying in the Santa Clarita Valley never comes down and continues to reign as the “loud and proud” pride of the people at Camping World of Valencia.

“People tell us they love seeing it from the freeway,” Camping World spokeswoman Melissa Manning said. “It’s loud and proud and it never comes down, unless it has to be repaired.”

Although, no repairs have been needed thus far, she said.

So, whether it’s the Fourth of July or all the remaining days in the year, the gigantic flag flies a majestic 40-feet-by-80-feet.

Three years ago, officials at Camping World in Lincolnshire, Illinois, announced that all of its Camping World stores were to fly the massive flags in honor of veterans.

The corporate decree offered flags in two sizes — 30-by-60-feet or 40-by-80-feet — and the local store on The Old Road at Pico Canyon Road went for the max.

The special flag poles designed to accommodate the huge flags come in at 130 feet.

“Our company places extreme pride and value on our country and its veterans,” Marcus Lemonis, chairman and CEO of Camping World, said in 2014, according to the company’s website.

“A large percentage of our employees and also customers are veterans, and we want to honor them, their dedication to our country and to our local communities,” he’s quoted as saying on the website.

Camping World customers continue to ask the two most pressing questions about the flag: How big is it? And, where can they get one?

The answer: The flag, made of nylon and polyester, is manufactured by Symonds Flags & Poles in Fort Worth, Texas. So, if you have $6,000 in fireworks money that won’t be spent, you can purchase your own gigantic American flag in time for next year’s Fourth of July by calling 214-596-1900.

