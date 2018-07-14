Several local restaurants, breweries open early for World Cup Finals

By Skylar Barti

1 min ago

Several local restaurants and breweries are opening their doors earlier than normal to show the final game of the FIFA World Cup between France and Croatia.

The game begins at 8 a.m. local time, and many places are opening up to allow fans and soccer enthusiasts to view the game while being able to drink and eat breakfast.

Several restaurants confirmed they’d be open early Sunday, including: the Local Pub and Grill, which confirmed it would be open at 8 a.m. for the game, with 60 percent of the restaurant already reserved according to manager Dale Ball. The Local is located at 26876 The Old Road.

Schooners Patio Grille will also be opening an hour early, serving breakfast and drinks to patrons who want to cheer on their team, according to manager Hector Sosa. Schooners is located at 22903 Soledad Canyon Road.

The Dudes Brewery plans to open its doors 7 a.m. for patrons wanting to see the match, according to James Grayem, who said the brewery had been getting calls all Saturday asking if they would be open. The Dudes is located at 24250 Town Center Drive.

This year’s final match represents the farthest Croatia has ever made it, and will be France’s first finals since losing to Italy in the 2006 World Cup.