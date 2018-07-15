Sierra Hillbillies invites community to an “old fashioned’ picnic

By Signal Staff

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The The Sierra Hillbillies Square Dance Club is inviting the rest of Santa Clarita to their “old fashioned” picnic next month, in a recent event notice.

The Cowboy Picnic and Dance will be hosted by the SCV Senior Center Aug 5 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.. The picnic will feature line dancing with calls from Jay Henderson and round dance cuer Jim Elder. The dance will be dedicated to to the memory of long-time member Frank Kopecky

Later this year the dance club will also be throwing their 51st anniversary with a dance party, also held at the SCV Senior Center.

The anniversary will start at 2 p.m. on Sept 9 and will feature Charlie Robertson will calling squares and Cindy Mower cuing rounds. The anniversary will also offer prizes, food and festivities, according to the event notice.

The Sierra Hillbillies, established in 1967, is a non-profit that’s dedicated to promoting western dancing and line dancing. Their club dances are held on the first Sunday of each month from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m..

The SCV Senior Center is located at 22900 Market Street in Newhall.

The above information was obtained by The Signal via a news release from the Sierra Hillbillies.