Stolen car crash severs natural gas line, snarls traffic

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

Traffic became snarled along Valencia Boulevard on Friday afternoon after a stolen car hit a gas station and severed a natural gas main north of Magic Mountain Parkway.

The main supply of natural gas to the broken line was shut off as first responders descended on an area along Valencia Boulevard, between Magic Mountain Parkway and Bouquet Canyon Road, and along Cinema Drive.

Four young males were detained by deputies of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station in connection with the stolen car, but the more immediate concern for first responders was the implications of natural gas released in the area.

“We had vehicle into gas line,” Supervisor Melanie Flores of the Los Angeles County Fire Department said. “The gas was shut off and the gas company called.”

Repair crews with The Southern California Gas Company were expected to arrive at the scene at 5 p.m., Flores said.

Traffic was shut down along Valencia between Magic Mountain and Bouquet Canyon Road. No injuries were reported.

