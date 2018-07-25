The Game of Hope – In It to Win It

By Signal Contributor

1 min ago

The Annual Circle of Hope Afternoon Tea Returns For 2018

Source: Press Release

Circle of Hope is scheduled to host its annual afternoon tea fundraising and awareness event on Oct. 6. This event features beautifully decorated tables, eloquent tea sandwiches and refreshments, and will include a silent auction.

This year’s event will be held at the beautiful Hyatt Regency Valencia, and approximately 250 guests are expected. This year’s theme is “The Game of Hope – In It to Win It” and tables this year will be decorated with the theme of board games. Every year, tables are lavishly decorated with beautiful centerpieces, themes and ornate tea sets.

This year’s chairs are Alexander Hafizi, Maggie-Mae Laufman and Caren Kahan. “We three had the same vision of making this year’s event bigger and better than ever before. We are hoping to add more participants, more sponsors and more community members to help raise awareness for this beautiful organization,” said Caren Kahan.

The title sponsor, Nola Aronson from SCV Advanced Audiology, has returned for another year, as this is an organization near and dear to her heart.

The funds raised will go toward supporting members of the community who are fighting their battle with cancer. Circle of Hope provides emotional, educational and financial assistance along with supportive wellness therapies to the Santa Clarita Valley cancer community. This past year, Circle of Hope opened Hope’s Haven Cancer Wellness Center, which gives SCV patients, families and survivors support in the community.

“After launching Hope’s Haven, we have had an outpouring of support from our local community, and it’s been so amazing. The city has truly embraced Circle of Hope and Hope’s Haven with open arms,” said Alexander Hafizi.

“Our collaborative goal is to bring more awareness in our local community about Circle of Hope, and to shine the light on this beautiful organization that is truly changing lives, even saving lives every day,” said Maggie-Mae Laufman.

This event kicks off the beginning of the organization’s ongoing 30 Days of Hope, where companies and people in the city of Santa Clarita host fundraisers on every day of October, Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Tickets are $85 and can be purchased on the website. If you are interested in more information, visit circleofhopeinc.org/tea.