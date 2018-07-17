The Signal presents second installment of “Behind the Concerts in the Park”

By dkor

1 min ago

As Kenny Metcalf & the Early Years Band took the stage, the crowd at Central Park stood still.

The Santa Clarita Concerts in the Park summer series has seen countless cover bands in the past, so expectations were high for the Elton John tribute band.

In full Elton John fashion, Metcalf & the Early Years Band performed “I’m Still Standing,” which the crowd’s cheers affirmed, has stood the test of time as a classic.

“One of the things that makes our band unique is Kenny’s ability to manufacture and put together his costuming,” said Larry Hampton, the band’s lead guitarist, who attributed some of the band’s success to Kenny’s attention to detail. Metcalf’s dedication to creating the Elton John experience has led him to take on projects such as guitar design as well.

On July 14, The Signal met with Rolly DeVore as drummer Nigel Olsson, Larry Hampton as lead guitarist Davey Johnstone, Brian Paulson as bass guitarist Dee Murray, and Kenny Metcalf as Elton John, in the second installment of “Behind the Concerts in the Park,” hosted by Danielle Korzhenyak.

Saturday, Green Day cover band, Green ToDay, will take the stage at Central Park. Santa Clarita residents are welcome to the summer series that attracts hundreds every year.

Performances are held every Saturday at Central Park, beginning at 7 p.m. For information about the summer series and artists who will grace the stage, visit the Santa Clarita Concerts in the Park website.