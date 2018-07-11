University News

By Signal Staff

Baylor University, Waco, TX

Baylor University, the oldest continuously operating university in Texas, conferred degrees on a record number of nearly 3,000 graduates during three spring commencement exercises May 11-12 in the Ferrell Center on the Baylor campus.

Loren C. May of Valencia received a Bachelor of Science in Education, Elementary Education, and graduated cum laude.

Baylor’s mission is to educate students for worldwide leadership and service by integrating academic excellence and Christian commitment in a caring community. Nestled along the banks of the Brazos River in Waco, Texas, Baylor provides numerous educational and research opportunities across various disciplines through 142 undergraduate, 75 master’s and 42 doctoral programs, a juris doctor and education specialist programs. Baylor students interact with outstanding full-time faculty from their first days on campus, with a student-to-faculty ratio of 15 to 1. The University’s vibrant campus life also includes more than 300 clubs and organizations and varsity athletics competing in the Big 12 Conference. For more information about Baylor, visit www.baylor.edu.

Bryant University, Smithfield, RI

Inspired to excel, 788 members of Bryant University’s Class of 2018 were awarded a Bryant degree at the University’s 155th Commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 18. Brandi Burgin of Santa Clarita, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communications. Burgin will join a powerful, network of 45,000 alumni who have distinguished themselves as leaders in their organizations and communities around the world.

For 155 years, Bryant University has been at the forefront of delivering an exceptional education that anticipates the future and prepares students to be innovative leaders of character in a changing world. Bryant delivers an innovative and uniquely integrated business and liberal arts education that inspires students to excel. With approximately 3,700 graduate and undergraduate students from 38 states and 53 countries, Bryant is recognized as a leader in international education and regularly receives top rankings from U.S. News and World Report, Bloomberg Businessweek, Forbes, and Barron’s. For more on Bryant University visit www.Bryant.edu.

Gonzaga University, Spokane, WA

Victoria Weible of Valencia has earned placement on the Gonzaga University President’s List for spring semester 2018. Students must earn a 3.85 to 4.0 grade-point average to be listed.

The following students have earned placement on the Gonzaga University Dean’s List for spring semester 2018. Students must earn a 3.5 to 3.84 grade-point average to be listed.

Marissa Kneisel, Canyon Country. Kneisel also graduated, cum laude at our commencement ceremony on May 13.

Veronika Kocen, Castaic

Julia Danahy, Santa Clarita

Hayden Harker, Stevenson Ranch



Gonzaga University is a humanistic, private Catholic University providing a Jesuit education to more than 7,500 students. Situated along the Spokane River near downtown Spokane, Wash., Gonzaga is routinely recognized among the West’s best comprehensive regional universities. Gonzaga offers 75 fields of study, 23 master’s degrees, four doctoral degrees in one college and six schools. For more on Gonzaga University visit www.gonzaga.edu

Youngstown State University, Youngstown, OH

YSU recognizes student academic success with the President’s List and the Dean’s List. Heather Blake of Valencia, an Industrial and Systems Engineering major, was named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2018 semester.

Honorees named to the President’s List are full-time undergraduate students who have earned a 4.0 average for not less than 12 semester hours of credit in the semester just ended. Dean’s List recognition is awarded to full-time undergraduate students who have earned at least a 3.4 average for not less than 12 semester hours of credit in the semester.

Youngstown State University is a comprehensive urban research university that offers nearly 13,000 students more than 135 undergraduate and graduate programs backed by a strong tradition of teaching, scholarship and public service. As a major educational and economic development resource in the region, YSU is known for its focus on academic research and creative programs that transform its students into successful professionals, scholars and leaders. For more information, visit www.ysu.edu.