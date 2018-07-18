Valencia grad competes in Duathlon World Championships

Representing the United States in Fyn, Denmark, Alex Allevato took sixth place in the 2018 Fyn ITU Duathlon World Championships. On July 8th, the 2014 Valencia grad competed in the 20-24 age division Male AG Sprint and clocked a time of 01:04:59.

In the Duathlon World Championships 20-24 Male AG Sprint event, participants must Run 5.5km (three laps), Bike 19.9km (one lap), and then Run 2.5km (one lap) to the finish line. Alex posted a 00:19:14 in the first run, 00:32:37 on the bike, and 00:09:16 in the last leg of the race.

Out of nearly 400 entries in the sprint duathlon, Alex’s sixth-place finish was the fastest Team USA finish in his age group. He was also placed 10th overall for Team USA.

At the 2017 USA Triathlon Duathlon National Championships in Bend, Oregon, Allevato finished the sprint duathlon in one hour, four minutes and 21 seconds to claim second place in the male 20 to 24 age group and 17th overall to advance to the Duathlon World Championships.

Although Alex didn’t make it atop a podium in Worlds, he was happy with his performance.

“I was proud of myself,” Alex said. “I always want to place higher than I do after a race but I was proud. Especially because the race was longer than at Nationals.”

The self-coached UC Irvine alumnus arrived in Copenhagen on Monday with his parents and brother. “We had some time to sight-see in the beginning,” Alex said. “But mostly we got there early so I was able to train and get used to the time difference and weather. It was about 80 degrees so definitely not as hot as Santa Clarita, which was nice.”

During the time before the race, Alex had the opportunity to meet and train with some of the other team USA athletes.

“It was super cool to meet other athletes,” Alex said. “I hadn’t trained with them so it was super cool to talk strategy with them and cool to meet the racers from other countries. Most spoke English so it was really easy to communicate with people.”

The whole experience went very smoothly for Alex. After the race, he and the rest of the Allevato family traveled to Paris, France for a continued family vacation.

“I definitely would want to compete in the World Championship again,” Alex said. “It seems like a once in a lifetime opportunity because its so surreal, but it would be great to go back and represent the United States. It’s a feeling like no other.”