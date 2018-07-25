Wayman to retire as field deputy

By Crystal Duan

1 min ago

The Santa Clarita Valley’s county liaison of 12 years is leaving in the fall.

Rosalind Wayman, the SCV field deputy for 5th District Supervisor Kathryn Barger’s office, plans to retire from the position, effective Oct. 31.

She will be replaced by Stephanie English, Barger’s current justice deputy.

Wayman, who has lived in the SCV her entire life, was first appointed under former 5th District Supervisor Michael Antonovich.

“I have a lot of respect and passion for the community,” she said. “Working and living here has been a great highlight of my life. Both supervisors, especially Supervisor Barger, were supportive, encouraging and great to work with.”

Major highlights of Wayman’s career, she said, were working on the new Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station, which broke ground on Wednesday; hosting the annual State of the County event for the past eight years; arts programming throughout the district; and developing projects with Barger’s Planning Deputy Chris Perry.

One of Wayman’s last projects will be an emergency evacuation center for large animals, located on the north side of the Pitchess Detention Center.

Prior to working for the county, Wayman worked for the City of Los Angeles for 14 years, including a stint as the first general manager of the Department of Neighborhood Empowerment, which oversaw neighborhood councils.

In her retirement, she is “looking forward to slowing it down a little” and plans to move to Arizona.

“It’s been enjoyable,” she said of her career. “I made a lot of great friends and have great respect for all the community members that put themselves into making sure the SCV is the best place to live in the region.”

Wayman’s replacement, English, also is familiar with the SCV.

“Coming back to Santa Clarita is a great fit for me,” said English, who worked in the SCV in previous years as a community services liaison for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

“I live in Santa Clarita and have known the community for a long time,” the Valencia resident said. “I’m familiar with the issues and constituency. I am thrilled to be coming back.”