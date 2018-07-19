Weekly Blood Donations Opportunities July 19

By Signal Staff

1 min ago

Blood Donation Opportunities

Because emergency situations are unpredictable, the American Red Cross needs regular donations to help ensure that blood products are available for patients at a moment’s notice. You can help ensure a sufficient supply for accident victims and others with serious medical conditions by reminding the public that the Red Cross consistently needs donations.

The Red Cross depends on blood donor heroes across the nation to collect enough blood to meet the needs of patients at approximately 2,600 hospitals nationwide. Donors of all blood types, especially type O, are needed to help those rely on blood products. Make an appointment to become a hero to patients in need by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

The American Red Cross is now facing an emergency blood shortage following a difficult Fourth of July week for blood donations, with hundreds fewer blood drives than a typical week and a resulting decline in donations. Right now, blood is being distributed to hospitals faster than donations are coming in. All eligible donors are urgently needed to give now to help replenish the blood supply.

Canyon Country

7/25/2018: 3 p.m. – 9 p.m., Route 66, 18730 Soledad Canyon Rd

7/27/2018: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., The Oaks Apartments, 27105 Silver Oak Lane

Santa Clarita