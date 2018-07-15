West Ranch baseball flaunts depth in So Cal Classic win over Franklin

By Haley Sawyer

1 min ago

This summer, it’s been hard to pinpoint where West Ranch baseball has the most depth.

Against Franklin in the So Cal Classic on Sunday, the Ranchers showcased a deep offense and defense all-around as they beat the Wildcats 7-5 at West Ranch to go a perfect 4-0 in tournament play.

“It’s deep, there’s a lot of (seniors), they’re super talented and now after a real good summer we’re real excited about next year,” said coach Casey Burrill.

Franklin tasted a lead just once in the Sunday matchup, scoring on an RBI double from Nico Regino in the first inning.

The Ranchers chalked up three runs in the third inning, starting with an RBI single from Jovan Camacho, which drove in Ryan Camacho. Ryan Farr followed up with an RBI single to left field, then Connor Harrison put up two more runs on a single to pull West Ranch ahead 4-1.

In the fourth, Franklin scored on a Jake Pina RBI double and a Grant Stevens RBI single.

West Ranch matched its highlight-worthy offense with quick defense, closing out the frame on a double play that got Pina out at home and Mason Morrow out on a groundout to first.

“It’s just like, we practiced that play so many times it was just kind of second nature,” said catcher Trey Topping. “’Rez’ did a great job and Connor had a great stretch there. That was super fun.”

Nikko Clarke knocked an RBI double in the middle of the fifth inning, then Jovan Camacho drove in Ryan Camacho for the second time on a sacrifice fly.

“They played a wonderful game of baseball today and tough games along the lines of hot and miserable, and football practice starts tomorrow,” Burrill said of Ryan and Jovan, who are dual-sport athletes. “They are probably the two best players in both sports. They do it with a smile on their face.”

Pina was able to score two more runs for the Wildcats on a single in the sixth inning, but West Ranch shut it down in the top of the seventh and forced three consecutive groundouts.

Clarke’s RBI single was the last run of the game.

“We have a lot of kids that can come in and they can all rake,” Jovan Camacho said of his team’s depth. “There’s a lot that they can all do different things. Power, contact, all the above.”