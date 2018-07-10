William S. Hart park invites community to ‘Go Country at Hart’

By mchavez

1 min ago

The L.A. County Parks and Recreation Department presents “Goin’ Country at Hart” as part of its latest Recreation After Dark event at William S. Hart Park.

Residents are invited to attend a night of music and dance featuring “Sue Rey and the Runarounds,” as park officials try to bring country closer to home.

“It’s something that we really wanted to do here at Hart Park because there’s not a lot of country, western, line dancing or dances out here. When the community wants to partake in those types of activities they have to leave the valley, so we’re trying to bring something to keep it home,” said Regional Park Superintendent Eric Reifman. “[It’s] somewhere where, you know, William S. Hart was a big western actor, so I think we would make him proud.”

The event, which is geared more toward adults than children, will give local residents a chance to get out of the heat and have fun after hours, Reifman said. Those who attend can enjoy line and open dancing, music by request provided by a DJ, and food available for sale by various food trucks.

“You don’t have to know how to dance because we can teach you,” Reifman said about the scheduled line dance instructor, Bonnie Marcus. “We found out last time we did this event on May 26, that was something that everybody enjoyed and wanted back.”

The event is scheduled 7-10 p.m. Saturday, July 28, at William S. Hart Regional Park, 24151 Newhall Ave. There is a suggested donation of $5 at the door, to benefit the Friends of Hart Park.