Woman struck, killed by train identified

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A homeless woman struck and killed by a train Thursday has been identified as 53-year-old Susan Riley.

The woman, who was apparently trying to collect a couple of belongings that had spilled onto the railway tracks at the Metrolink Train Station in Newhall, was identified by Assistant Capt. Ed Winter of the Los Angeles County Department of Medical-Examiner Coroner Friday morning.

“An autopsy is pending,” Winter said.

The fatal collision happened just before 7 a.m. at the Metrolink train station on Railroad Avenue at Market Street, Sgt. Mike Pokorny said Thursday.

“It appears to be an accident. It was a woman. She is presumed, at this point, to be one of the local transient residents,” he said. An investigation into the collision is ongoing.

Paramedics with the Los Angeles County Fire Department pronounced the woman dead at at 7:10 a.m., Winter said

jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

On Twitter

@jamesarthurholt