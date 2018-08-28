40 Under Forty nominations are out

The Santa Clarita Valley 40 Under Forty nominees, an annual event recognizing young leaders in the SCV community, were announced Tuesday.
“There’s no set parameter for nominating someone except for honoring someone they feel has impacted them,” said Sharlene Duzick, one of the event’s organizers for the JCI Santa Clarita Valley, which hosts the event. “It could be someone who’s accomplished great things in their careers or someone who overcame trials and tribulations.”
The JCI is a local organization that focuses on leadership development for young adults. It sponsors the event along with the Magazine of Santa Clarita.
Nominees hailing from the Santa Clariva, Antelope or San Fernando Valleys must meet a series of requirements, such as serve in a leadership role, submit two letters of recommendation and not be a past honoree.
The event, in its ninth year, bestows honorees with a free year membership to JCI Santa Clarita, an award plaque and a professional headshot at a discounted rate, according to its website.
The nominees:
Tamer Abdel
Leo Alfaro
Jodie Anders
Kirk Bardin
Brittany Barlog
Joshua Bevan
Vince Bird
Jessica Boyer
Jamie Brewer
Chris Browning
Chris Bughi
Jose Cantillo
Joelyn Caprine
Jillian Causey
Belicia Cespedes
Riley Cline
Cameron Cole
Amanda Csiszar
Elizabeth Culver
Kristina de Bree
Rick de la Rosa
Dawnel de Rubeis
Jayson Dumenigo
Heather Duncan
Scott Edwards
Holly Feneht
Jerrod Ferguson
Ryan Fitzgerald
Kasra Foroutan
Jackie Ganuza Montoya
Shannon Gennaro
Philip Germain
Samantha Gianukakis
Masis Hagobian
Megan Happ
Michael Hale
Karen Hernandez
Katie Hill
Richard Hilstein
Michael Hogan
Kari Hollingsworth
Alexandra Hondel
Adnan Hyder
Kyanna Isaacson
Adam Kaminsky
Michelle Kampbell
Joshua Kaplan
Kayleen Kemp
Jason Kivi
Autumn Koury
Nicole LaCivita
Chase Longan
Amanda Lynch
Christian Makoukdji
Michael Marchesan
Mandy Meeks
Stephanie Mellady
Mayumi Miyasoto
Milana Morfino
Kelsey Muir
Ryan Murphy
Chris Najarro
Matthew Nelson
Mai Nguyen Do
Bonnie Nikolai
Larry Nolan
Amy Nua
Breana Orland
Osiris Pastor
Ivan Pecel
Nicole Platte
Melissa Pennington
Sean Quinn
Kiya Ramsey
Krystina Reyes
Christine Reynolds Inglis
Lexi Rhett
Jose Rojas
Tara Rice Wheatley
Jason Richardson
Robert Romero
Betsy Sanchez
Brittany Sanders
Elias Scarr
Hilary Schardein
Allison Schmidt
James Schramm
Laura Seguin
Jennifer Seyfert
Lindsay Sharbutt
Jesse Vera
Tiffany Verdi
Michael Villegas
Patrick Tatevossian
Carmelo Terranova
Justin Wallace
Bri Waterman
Avery Waymire
Sean Weber
Taylor Williams
Caleb Willis
Nadine Young