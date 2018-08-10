Air quality advisory issued after Holy Fire smoke reaches SCV

By Tammy Murga

1 min ago

Signal Staff Writer

Smoke from a massive fire in Orange County made its way to the Santa Clarita Valley on Thursday, prompting an air quality advisory.

The Holy Fire has already burned over 9,000 acres and is only 5 percent contained since its start earlier this week, according to Cleveland National Forest officials. On Thursday it was burning in the area of Trabuco Canyon, more than 80 miles south of the SCV.

The South Coast Air Quality Management District said the air quality was considered unhealthy for sensitive individuals through Friday. Other areas that received the alert included Los Angeles, San Bernardino and Riverside counties.

Sal Alvarado, an inspector with the Los Angeles County Fire Department, confirmed there were no fires in or around the SCV and the heavy smoke visible throughout Thursday was coming from the Holy incident.

People living and working in the area with health conditions such as asthma are advised to remain indoors as much as possible.

Sam Atwood, a spokesman for the AQMD, said people could sign up for air alerts by visiting airalerts.org for the latest air quality updates in one’s area.