Alleged head-butting case tossed out for insufficient evidence

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Prosecutors have tossed out the case against a Canyon Country man who had been accused of punching and head-butting another man in a fight last month.

Samuel Arturo Hernandez, 39, was arrested about a month ago on suspicion of assault likely to cause great bodily injury, a felony.

“The case was declined for insufficient evidence on Aug. 7,” Shiara Davila-Morales, spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, said Monday.

Hernandez was arrested July 19, after deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to a call on the 12600 block of Sierra Highway, in Canyon Country, for reports of two men fighting, Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, said at the time of the arrest.

The suspect and victim are known to each other, she said.

The alleged victim, whose identity has not been disclosed, was taken to a local hospital for medical treatment. The extent of his injuries was not disclosed.

jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

On Twitter

@jamesarthurholt