At least 31 people treated, 8 hospitalized, for exposure to airborne irritant in Castaic

By Jim Holt

2 mins ago

More than 30 people were taken to the hospital late Monday night after having been exposed to an airborne chemical irritant at an industrial company in Castaic.

The incident happened at TA Aerospace, a division of Esterline, on Franklin Parkway near Braxton Avenue, in Castaic.

“Thirty-one patients were transported to the hospital,” Marvin Lim, spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department, said Tuesday.

Shortly before 11:30 p.m., paramedics were dispatched to the 28000 block of Franklin Parkway for reports of a hazardous materials incident, Lim said.

When paramedics arrived at the scene at 10:54 p.m., they requested several more ambulances for patients at the site.

“This was reported as a smoke cloud or hazardous material,” Lim said.

“Initially, it was reported that 15 people were exposed to mixed chemicals,” he said.

Paramedics, firefighters and HazMat crews remained at the scene overnight, clearing at 9:20 a.m. Tuesday.

Shortly after 1 a.m., officials with the California Department of Industrial Relations, Division of Occupational Health & Safety, were notified of the incident, CAL OSHA spokesman Frank Polizzi said Tuesday.

“We were notified of a chemical exposure and the hospitalization of eight employees,” he said.

“We don’t know what the chemical was,” he added.

“CAL OSHA has opened an investigation today into the incident,” Polizzi said.

Calls placed to TA Aerospace were referred to a media spokeswoman with Esterline but there was no answer at the number supplied.

