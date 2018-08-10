Bad pot reaction sends teen library patron to hospital
Fire department crews from stations 149 and 143 prepare a man for transport to a local hospital after an incident inside the Castaic Library on Sloan Canyon Road in Castaic Thursday. Austin Dave/The Signal
By Jim Holt
1 min ago

A 17-year-old boy who reportedly suffered a bad reaction to marijuana while at the Castaic Library was taken to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Thursday.

Paramedics with the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded at 1:37 p.m. to a medical call at the Los Angeles County Library on Sloan Canyon Road in Castaic.

The boy was treated by paramedics, Fire Department Supervisor Cheryl Sims said, and he was taken to the hospital by private ambulance.

Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to the call as well to assist paramedics.

