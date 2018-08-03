Broken water main sends water bubbling out of the ground

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

A broken water main that tripped alarms at four locations along Centre Pointe Parkway and sent water bubbling out of the ground at two of them triggered a response by SCV Water crews who isolated the pipe breach.

On Friday, between 3:06 p.m. and 3:44 p.m., firefighters responded to reports of an alarm on Centre Point Parkway, Ruether Avenue and two reports on Carl Boyer Drive.

“This was a response to a water flow alarm,” said Inspector Gustavo Medina of the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Firefighters were dispatched to reports of water bubbling out of the ground on the 26500 block of Carl Boyer Drive at 3:06 p.m. and on the 26400 block of Ruether Avenue at 3:08 p.m.

SCV Water crews joined firefighters at each of the incidents of escaping water and stopped the unwanted flow.

Alarms triggered by the water break went off on Centre Pointe Parkway at 3:20.

