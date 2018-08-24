Businesses to get their wheels ready at the upcoming Trike Derby

By Ryan Mancini

1 min ago

The Santa Clarita community is invited to get on some bikes and ride at the second annual Trike Derby at Wolf Creek Brewery on Oct. 6.

The race will help to raise money for the Child and Family Center, an agency dedicated to providing help for mental health, substance-use prevention and domestic violence services.

Businesses that register will have teams prepared to race, taking turns on a large tricycle through a relay race by process of elimination, said Cheryl Jones, vice president of marketing and community outreach for the SCV Child and Family Center. Participants also take part in a costume parade, wearing their own crazy costumes based on a particular theme, followed by a vote for best theme by derby spectators, she said.

Having participated herself, Jones said riding the tricycles is not always so easy.

“Last year, I was a racer,” she said. “It sounds like it’s not scary, but it’s scary riding a trike like that.”

Nevertheless, teams are welcome for fun and laughs. Admission for teams cost $1,600 for new teams, while returning teams will pay $1,000. The cost includes a trike for teams entering without one, a banner representing the company, advertising and social media recognition and four beers for team members. Team members need to be 21 years old or older, and the winning trike will be hung at Wolf Creek Brewery for a year.

Businesses involved include returning champion Valencia BMW, Skyline Home Loans, AutoNation Chevrolet Valencia, Mercedes-Benz of Valencia and Chiquita Canyon Landfill, among others. The race will be followed with a performance by blues band Kelly’s Lot & Friends.

For more information on the event, how to register and upcoming fundraising events through Child and Family Center, go to childfamilycenter.org/events.