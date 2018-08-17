Caltrans releases lane closures scheduled for pavement project

By Tammy Murga

1 min ago

By Signal Staff

Nightly lane closures will commence as soon as Monday on Sierra Highway as Caltrans crews start their paving project.

The project will repave more than 19 lane miles on Sierra Highway between the Interstate 5-State Route 14 interchange and Friendly Valley Parkway. A segment of Sierra highway, between The Old Road and Foothill Boulevard and a section at an Interstate 14 undercrossing will also be repaved.

The $2.4 million state-funded project aims to extend the life of the roadway and produce a smoother surface to improve ride quality, according to a Caltrans news release issued Friday.

The contractor is C.A. Rasmussen Inc.

The work is scheduled to occur Monday through Friday nights, with no work scheduled on weekend nights.

The project will be done in sections, with either northbound or southbound lanes on Sierra Highway closed at a time. All work is estimated to end in October, said Michael Comeaux, Caltrans District 7 public information officer.

Southbound lanes may close between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m. and northbound lanes between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Caltrans said closures are subject to change due to weather, operational issues or other reasons.

Project schedule:

Monday, Aug. 20, to Thursday, Aug. 23: Northbound lanes from Placerita Canyon Road to Golden Valley Road.

Aug. 24 and 27: Northbound lanes from Golden Valley Road to Friendly Valley Parkway.

Aug. 28 and 29: Southbound lanes from Friendly Valley Parkway to Golden Valley Road.

Aug. 30, Sept. 4-7 and Sept. 10-11: Southbound lanes from Golden Valley Road to Placerita Canyon Road.

Sept. 12-14: Southbound lanes from Placerita Canyon Road to Newhall Avenue.

Sept. 17-21 and Sept. 24-26: Apply slurry seal.

Sept. 27-28 and Oct. 1-4: Install traffic sensor loops in pavement.

Oct. 5 and Oct. 8-10: Install lane stripes.

Oct. 11-18: Complete final details.