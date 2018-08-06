Castaic cook accused of robbing man at gunpoint

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

A 25-year-old cook who lives in Castaic was arrested Saturday, suspected of having robbed a 40-year-old man at gunpoint.

Shortly after 3 p.m. Saturday, deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to the 31500 block of Castaic Road for reports of a robbery at gunpoint.

“The suspect was arrested and a semiautomatic handgun seized,” Sgt. Danial Dantice said Monday.

In addition to felony robbery, the suspect, Hector Hernandez, faces charges of burglary, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and possession of narcotics, Dantice said.

He was taken into custody with bail set at $100,000.

He is scheduled to appear in San Fernando Superior Court Tuesday.

