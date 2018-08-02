Child found face down in pool saved by CPR, official says

By Austin Dave

1 min ago

CPR may have saved the life of a 2-year-old girl found face down in a Valencia pool Thursday evening, according to first responders.

A 911 caller reported a drowning at the Northpark community pool near Copper Hill Drive and San Francisquito Canyon Road shortly after 6:30 p.m.

“Family stated the patient was face down in the pool and floating and they pulled her out,” said Capt. William Edwards of the Los Angeles County Fire Department. “They had multiple people on scene who were doing CPR, they traded out and as far as we saw they were doing appropriate CPR.”

Within minutes, a helicopter canceled from another call changed course and headed to West Creek Park on the 24000 block of Village Circle, a short distance from the pool.

After additional intervention, the child gained consciousness and began crying, Edwards said.

Sheriff’s deputies cleared about 60 children from the grass fields at the park to make way for the Los Angeles County Fire Department’s Air Operations helicopter

About five minutes passed before the ambulance carrying the child reached the park.

“The child was awake and alert by the time (she) reached the copter,” Edwards said.

By 7:10 p.m., the yellow and white helicopter was in the air and en route to a specialty pediatric trauma center.