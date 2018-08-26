“Clear the Shelters” event releases numbers of total adoptions

By Skylar Barti

2 mins ago

The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control in partnership with NBC and Telemundo have released the final adoption numbers from their Clear the Shelter event.

Across Los Angeles County, including the shelter in Castaic, 591 dogs, 342 cats and nine rabbits were adopted last Saturday, according to a release from the DACC.

“We are grateful to NBC and Telemundo for leading the campaign to remind families of the wonderful pets at animal care centers in Los Angeles County,” says DACC Director Marcia Mayeda. DACC offered $20 adoption fees for dogs and no cost adoptions for cats from Sunday, Aug. 12-19.

“We want to remind people that more adorable cats are still available for adoption at no cost at our County of Los Angeles animal care centers,” Mayeda added.

This was the third year Clear the Shelter sought to get many pets living in shelters into loving homes.

“We’re at Castaic hoping to support all the animals here in helping to find them new homes,” said Rohmi Reed, director of volunteer programs,during the event Saturday. “Seeing so many animals adopted in a day is so excited, and seeing them all go to loving homes, knowing they will be on someone’s couch, or on someone’s bed, that’s the best part.”

The adoption fee for a dog is $20, and there’s no fee to adopt a cat, according to Reed.

For more information about the shelter and their operations, visit http://animalcare.lacounty.gov/.