COC Foundation, Princess Cruises to host breakfast meeting

By Perry Smith

1 min ago

The College of the Canyons Foundation is partnering with Princess Cruises to host an informational meeting and breakfast for local businesses, said James Kneblik, director of development or the College of the Canyons Foundation.

The event, which is scheduled for 7:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 28, offers a chance for attendees to hear from Loren Wright, director of trade reservations for Princess Cruises, and Lorna Warren, vice president of guest services for the company.

Those who would like to attend are asked to RSVP by Sept. 21, at COCFoundation.com.

The event is $20 per person. There will be a question-and-answer session for members of the Chancellor’s Circle after the presentation.