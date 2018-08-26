Concerts in the Park caps its 2018 season with 40oz to Freedom

By Skylar Barti

1 min ago

As summer simmers down, thousands rocked out at Central Park to the sublime sounds of 40oz to Freedom, capping off the 2018 season of the city’s Concerts in the Park series.

40oz to Freedom is a tribute band to one of Southern California’s most iconic ska-punk bands, Sublime, and named after the band’s first album’s eponymous title track.

Frontman Dane Scott thanked Santa Clarita for bringing them back once more as the final concert of the summer by playing hits such as “Smoke Two Joints,” “Santeria” and Michael Jackson’s “Billy Jean,” performed in the ska-punk reggae style that made Sublime famous.

“I really enjoyed when the band played a collage of songs sung to a Bob Marley tune,” said Tamara Monroe who attended the concert with her family. “I also really loved how Santa Clarita provides events such as the Concerts in the Park for us to enjoy.”

This year’s concert series was support by the city of Santa Clarita, as well as Logix Federal Credit Union. With the closing show, the city estimates that nearly 48,000 people have attended the concerts this year.

“Concerts in the Park is always a highlight of the summer season and this year was no exception.” said Communications Manager for the city, Carrie Lujan in an online statement. “We had amazing tribute bands playing top hits and all time favorites. These concerts are always the ideal place to gather with family and friends for a night of music, food and fun.”

40oz to Freedom played out the night with two encores, finishing two months of weekly concerts featuring eight tribute bands, rocking from 7 p.m. till about 8:30-9 p.m..

For any upcoming concerts or other live entertainment check out The Signal’s community events page online or the city’s own event calendar on their website.