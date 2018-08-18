Decomposing body found in Stevenson Ranch near Southern Oaks community

By Ryan Mancini

27 mins ago

A decomposing body was found Saturday morning along Pico Canyon Road, across from Southern Oaks Drive, in Stevenson Ranch, officials said.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies were dispatched at 11:30 a.m. after being notified by a group of hikers in the area, said Lt. Leo Bauer.

Detectives with the Homicide Bureau of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to the location shortly thereafter. Due to the decomposed state of the body, the age, identity and gender of the body have all not yet been determined, he added.

“Because it’s extremely decomposed, it’s considered a John Doe,” Bauer said.

Medical examiners with the Los Angeles County Department of Coroner were en route to the body’s location at the time of the initial report, officials said.

Homicide detectives are looking at this as just a death investigation right now, an official with the homicide bureau said. No further details were available at this time.

Austin Dave contributed to the reporting for this story.

This is a breaking news story. We will update as soon as we receive more information.