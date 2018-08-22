Discounted bus pass available for COC students

By Crystal Duan

1 min ago

College of the Canyons students can now ride city buses for a discounted price.



From now until February, students can pay $20 to use the city of Santa Clarita bus transit all semester long, said Vanessa Garcia, a Student Development Office college assistant.

The pass will be valid until the spring. All students must provide a phone number and valid student ID to get the pass. Once they fill out their information with the office, they are eligible to receive a link from the college with a code to download a pass.

This is the first year the bus passes are being offered for the students. There is no quota on the amount of passes being given out, Garcia said.

“We usually give students other benefits, too, like theme park discounts and movie discounts,” she said. “This is yet another.”

Anyone interested in signing up for the pass can go to the COC Student Development Office for more information or call the office at (661) 362-3238.

A list of bus transit routes in the city can be found at http://santaclaritatransit.com/routes-schedules.