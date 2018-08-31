District celebrates start of school year

By Brennon Dixson

1 min ago

Teachers, staff and leaders of the Newhall School District celebrated the start of the 2018-19 school year at the Newhall Family Theatre on Tuesday during the annual Staff Welcome Back Meeting.

“It set the tone for the year,” board member Suzan Solomon said during Tuesday’s district meeting.

To kick off the event, Lydia Botello, a former Meadows Elementary School student, and Ricky “Rat Pack Ricky” Merlin each performed a song for the district staff in attendance.

Lydia Botello, former Meadows Elementary School student, performes a song at the opening of the back to school event held at the new auditorium in Newhall Elementary School, Tuesday August 28, 2018. Eddy Martinez/The SIgnal.

Ricky (Rat Pack Ricky) Merlin performes a song at the opening of the back to school event held at the new auditorium in Newhall Elementary School, Tuesday August 28, 2018. Eddy Martinez/The SIgnal.

Following the performances, the district’s newest Superintendent, Jeff Pelzel, recognized the grade level teams who showed the most improvement on the California Assessment of Student Performance and Progress in grades third through sixth for the subjects of math and English.

Staff from Newhall Elementary School recieve an award for most improved in ELA for their fourth grade class at the back to school event held at the new auditorium in Newhall Elementary School, Tuesday August 28, 2018. Eddy Martinez/The SIgnal.

Valencia Valley, Wiley Canyon, Newhall, Stevenson Ranch, McGrath and Peachland elementary schools were all honored by Pelzel, who shared a personal story of how he was inspired to become a teacher and get into education.

Solomon said, “It was a great celebration of the work of our teachers and our staff who support student learning.”