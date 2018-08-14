Districts look to get ready for back to school

By Brennon Dixson

1 min ago

With Santa Clarita Valley schools scheduled to return to session Thursday, Aug. 16, multiple districts will hold “Back to School Night” events to introduce their new and returning students and teachers.

“Back to School Night lets our schools launch the academic year in the best possible way,” said Colleen Hawkins, superintendent of Saugus Union School District. “It really is a fun night with administrators, teachers, students and parents able to mix and get excited about what is to come.”

Administrators and teachers of the Saugus, Castaic and Newhall school districts will all be on hand in their classrooms throughout the week to meet the school community and discuss expectations for the coming school year.

Newhall school sites will gather for their respective back-to-school events on Wednesday, along with elementary schools in Castaic. The Saugus district’s events will begin on Tuesday and continue into next week.

TUESDAY

Bridgeport Elementary – Transitional Kindergarten and Kindergarten: 3:30-5 p.m., Grades 5 and 6: 5-5:45 p.m., Grades 1-4: 6-6:45 p.m.

Cedarcreek Elementary – All grades: 6 p.m.

Emblem Academy – Transitional Kindergarten and Kindergarten: 5-5:45 p.m., Parent Teachers Association Introductions: 6-6:45 p.m. and 7-7:25 p.m.

Foster Elementary – All grades: 6-7 p.m.

Helmers Elementary – Transitional Kindergarten and Kindergarten: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Grades 1-6: 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Highlands Elementary – All grades: 6-7 p.m.

North Park Elementary – Transitional Kindergarten and Kindergarten: 4:30-5:15 p.m., Grades 1-6: 6-7 p.m.

Plum Canyon Elementary – All grades: 6-7pm

Rosedell Elementary – Transitional Kindergarten and Kindergarten: 5-6 p.m., Grades 1-6: 6:30-7:45 p.m.

Skyblue Mesa – Transitional Kindergarten and Kindergarten: 5-6 p.m. (Other grades on Wednesday)

Tesoro del Valle – All grades: 6-7 p.m.

West Creek Academy – Transitional Kindergarten and Kindergarten: 3:30-4:30 p.m., Grades 1-6: 5:30-6:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Castaic Elementary – Grades 3-6: 5:30-6 p.m., Transitional Kindergarten through second grade: 6:10-6:40 p.m.

Live Oak Elementary – Kindergarten through third grade: 5:30-6:05 p.m., grades 4-5: 6:10-6:45 p.m. in classrooms, sixth grade: 6:10-6:45 p.m. in the Multi-Purpose Room.

Mountainview Elementary – Transitional Kindergarten and Kindergarten: 9 a.m. (Other grades on Thursday)

Newhall School Sites – All grades and schools: 5:30-8 p.m.

Northlake Hills Elementary – General meeting in the Multi-Purpose Room: 6-6:30 p.m., Grades 4-5: 5:30-6 p.m., Kindergarten through third grade: 6:30-7 p.m.

Rio Vista Elementary – All grades: 6-7 p.m.

Santa Clarita Elementary – Transitional Kindergarten and Kindergarten: 9 a.m. (Other grades on Tuesday, Aug. 21.)

Skyblue Mesa Elementary – Grades 1-6: 6-7 p.m.

THURSDAY

Castaic Middle School – All grades: 5:45-7 p.m.

Mountainview Elementary – Grades 1-6: 5:45-7 p.m.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 21

Santa Clarita Elementary – Grades 1-6: 6-7 p.m