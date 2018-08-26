Engine explosion causes brief shutdown of SB 14 Freeway, no one injured

By Ryan Mancini

1 min ago

Both sides of the 14 Freeway north of Soledad Canyon Road were briefly shut down after an armored vehicle’s engine exploded, the Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station said Sunday.

Law enforcement officials were informed about the incident on the southbound side at 11:14 a.m. While what caused the engine to blow up is not confirmed, fluids from the engine were leaking onto the freeway, said dispatcher Lt. Andrew Dahring.

The noise of the engine exploding prompted a response to “shots fired” from deputies, he said. It was confirmed to not be true once law enforcement arrived to the vehicle’s location.

California Highway Patrol briefly shut down both sides of the freeway until they found out what caused the noise, Dahring said.

No injuries were immediately reported, said CHP officer Dione Conley, and the armored vehicle has since been towed away.

Skylar Barti contributed to the reporting for this story.

This is a breaking news story. We will update as soon as we receive more information.