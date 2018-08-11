Free art exhibit on display at the Oaks Club in Valencia

By Ryan Mancini

3 mins ago

The colors jumped from the canvas Friday as the Santa Clarita Artists Association began its two-day Summer Art Festival at the Oaks Club of Valencia.

Visitors can stop by and look at art created by local artists Saturday, ahead of a dinner reception. The event is free, and the guests can speak with artists about their techniques, inspirations and histories creating. Artwork on display is also on sale.

The Summer Art Festival is an annual event the Santa Clarita Artists Association has been celebrating for 29 years, said artist Olga Kaczmar on Friday.

Finding time for art has been a hobby by some of the artists in attendance Friday. Meryl Goudey said she painted during her downtime from working as a teacher. Her husband bought her art equipment to get through those breaks in her schedule, and she’s continued.

“I taught very creatively, history, math and put it into a meaningful hole, and then we would build upon it using creative methods making movies, interviews, speeches, whatever,” Goudey said. “But now it’s become, since my husband bought me this, it has become my turn to be creative.”

She’s let her creativity flourish by painting birds, having lived with pet parakeets as a child living in the Bronx.

Twenty artists applied for the festival, paying $20 for registration and presenting their work on two- sided panels. Artworks on display used mixed media, pastel, acrylic paint, oil, watercolor and print on metal.

The exhibit will last from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, with the dinner reception from 5-8 p.m.

The Oaks Club of Valencia is located at 26550 Heritage View Lane.