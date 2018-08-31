Golden Valley football look to protect home turf

By Haley Sawyer

1 min ago

In a post-practice huddle on Thursday, Golden Valley football coach Dan Kelley emphasized over and over again the fact that he wanted his team to be fast in its upcoming game against Fullerton.

“Speed kills, so just try to get out there and run as fast as I can,” said running back Tyler Walker. “Just act like two dogs are chasing me and just go.”

Walker will be spearheading the ground game tonight after logging 50 yards and one touchdown in Golden Valley’s first two games of the season – both of which were losses.

The Grizzlies (0-2) are hoping that playing on their home turf will give them an advantage against the Indians.

“Now that we’re at home, it’s way more comfortable,” Walker said. “Our fans are hyped, we’re hyped, it’s our first home game, so we’re real comfortable playing now.”

Fullerton’s offense features a well-rounded group of receivers. In the Indians’ season-opening win against Santa Fe, two of four targeted receivers managed to score a touchdown.

But again, speed is the emphasis for Golden Valley’s defense.

“We’re a lot faster than they are on defense and I feel like if we just press them, we can outmuscle them and outspeed them and I feel like we have a chance against their offense,” said linebacker Carlos Meza.

Meza, a sophomore, ranks second on the team in terms of total tackles with 10. Ahead of him is senior Derrese Morganfield II with 20 and behind him is Christopher Alcantar with nine.

“I’m a young buck on the team and I feel like so far I’m showing them what I can do and (Antelope Valley last week) wasn’t the best game, but I did give it my all and I’m excited for this game because I see a lot of opportunities for me,” he said.

The Grizzlies will take on Fullerton (1-1) at 7 p.m. tonight at Canyon.