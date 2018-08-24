Hart face familiar foe in season opener

By Haley Sawyer

1 min ago

For the fourth consecutive year, Hart football opens up its preleague schedule against Downey. While the opponent is the same, things look a whole lot different on the Indians’ roster.

Hart will be debuting a new quarterback in Zach Johnson, the signal-caller of last year’s JV team. Coach Mike Herrington was originally planning on having Johnson split reps with Kyle Wiggins, but after a concussion in last week’s scrimmage against Notre Dame, Wiggins will be sidelined until he completes concussion protocol.

“He’s pretty studious about the game of football,” said Herrington of Johnson. “He’s getting the opposite’s game plan down and he’s going through it very business-like.”

Ethan Blair will take care of running back duties after battling Brayden York for the starting position.

“He’s just solid. He’s not one of the fastest kids and he’s not the quickest kid, but he hits the hole hard and he’s got good strength and runs the ball well,” Herrington said. “He can catch the ball out of the backfield and get us yards.”

Downey returns starting quarterback Kijjon Foots, who was 14-of-25 passing with 235 yards and one touchdown in last Friday’s 59-21 loss to Santa Margarita. Last season, Foots threw for 3,170 yards and 26 touchdowns with four interceptions.

“We’ve got to play good, solid, disciplined defense,” Herrington said. “He’s very elusive and they’ve got a good running game and they throw the ball well, they throw the ball deep.”

The Indians will travel to Downey for a 7 p.m. kickoff.