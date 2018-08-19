Health hazmat team responds to gas leak in Castaic

By Skylar Barti

1 min ago

A diesel gas leak in Castaic prompted a response from the county Fire Department’s hazardous materials team to clean up the leak, fire officials said.

One hundred gallons of diesel fuel leaked onto the truck scales at the Pilot Gas Station in Castaic at roughly 12:30 a.m. Sunday, according to Fire Supervisor Cheryl Sims.

None of the fuel leaked into the nearby storm drain. The leak was cleaned up by 1:55 a.m. by Hazmat and Engine 149, according to Sims.

Photos courtesy of News Source LA.