Injury crash on Highway 14 prompts closure of two lanes

By Perry Smith

1 min ago

California Highway Patrol officers are on scene in the southbound lanes of Highway 14, near the Soledad Canyon Road off ramp, Wednesday morning regarding an injury collision in Agua Dulce.

The collision was reported to CHP officials at 7:36 a.m., according to Officer Eric Priessman of the CHP Newhall-area Office.

The incident prompt a closure of two southbound lanes, including the HOV lane, which is causing a significant traffic impact as of 9 a.m.

“We have a (report of a) collision between possibly six vehicles — three sedans and three utility trucks,” said Priessman. Officers are still on scene investigating the circumstances.

A SIGalert issued at 8 a.m., for an hour, was under consideration for an extension at 9 a.m.

L.A. County Fire officials were contacted regarding a traffic collision “between Shadow Pines Road and Santa Clarita,” according to Vanessa Lozano of the Los Angeles County Fire Department. AMR officials transported one due to a head injury, she said.

The extent of those injured was not known to officials. Only one ambulance was requested, she said.