Judges for 29th SCAA Art Classic Announced

By Signal Contributor

1 min ago

By Olga Kaczmar, Newhall Community Contributor

Two notable judges were selected for the Santa Clarita Artists Association (SCAA) Art Classic Gala to be held on Sept. 29, 1:30-5 p.m. at the historic Hart Park in Newhall. A free public viewing is on Sunday, Sept, 30, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

The judges are:

Frank Lennartz’s captures light and color on canvas. His style emphasizes the impression or mood of the moment reflected by the landscape. He received the prestigious Director’s Choice Award presented by the Carnegie Art Museum where his painting A Trek in the Foothills is part of their permanent collection. His paintings have been exhibited throughout Southern California including in California Art Club’s Gold Medal Exhibitions, the On Location in Malibu exhibitions held at the Weisman Museum of Art at Pepperdine University in Malibu, and at The Old Mill in San Marino. He is an Artist Member of the California Art Club.

Lennartz currently teaches two ongoing oil painting classes every week in Montrose and Agoura Hills. He studied extensively with Ted Goerschner and several other contemporary Masters. To see more of his works, see: http://franklennartz.com/collections/5855

David Deyell is author, demonstrator, teacher of weekly classes/ workshops and judge of art exhibitions. A California architect, retired member of the University of California and an active plein air artist, Deyell is a signature member of California Gold Coast Watercolor Society, Valley Watercolor Society & cofounder of Thousand Oaks Plein Air Watercolorists. He taught annual weeklong workshops in Yosemite for the Yosemite Conservancy for the past 20 years. His instructors were: Edgar Whitney, Tony Couch, Henry Fukuhara, Tom Fong, Milford Zornes and Chris Van Winkle.

“My goal is student progress. My emphasis is on composition, values, shapes, lines, brush strokes, symbols and strong contrasting colors,” said Deyell. He paints and talks at the same time, explaining his design process. He is author of Art of Plein Air Watercolor. His painting style is California Style; the paintings are entertaining, happy, bright and colorful. https://sites.google.com/site/daviddeyellwatercolor/

Tickets for the Gala on Saturday afternoon are $25 each. For information or for tickets call (661) 252-7639 or see website www.santaclaritaartists.org .