Man arrested for grand theft after stolen goods “ping” in his hand

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A transient was arrested on suspicion of grand theft Sunday after the bag of iPads he held out to an inquiring deputy “pinged” with the sound of the victim activating a device-locating app.

On Sunday, the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputy took a report from an SCV resident reporting his iPads had been stolen from the trunk of his vehicle during the night.

“The resident was able to tell the deputy the approximate location of the iPads from a locator app,” SCV Sheriff’s Station spokeswoman Shirley Miller said Wednesday.

The deputy kept in touch with the resident over the phone as he headed over to the location, she said.

“As the deputy came to the Bouquet Junction, he observed a male adult walking with a bag that matched the description of the bag that was stolen from the victim’s trunk.

“He pulled over and made contact with the male adult.

“As he was talking to him, the victim set off the ‘alert tone’ on one of his iPads, causing it to emit a sound from the bag,” Miller said.

The deputy arrested the man and seized three iPads.

jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

On Twitter, @jamesarthurholt