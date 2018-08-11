Newhall residents experience power outage, cause still undetermined

By Ryan Mancini

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Roughly 600 residents in Newhall are still experiencing a power outage following an unknown interference, causing an automatic shutdown of their power Saturday morning, Southern California Edison officials said.

The outage was first reported at around 11:21 a.m., initially affecting 3,600 residents, according to Edison spokesperson Mary Ann Milbourn. Early reports for the outage originated around Lyons Avenue and Lola Lane in Newhall.

By 11:34 a.m., power was restored to 3,000 residents, leaving hundreds of Edison users still without power, Milbourn said at 12:01 p.m.

“We have crews on their way to check for the cause,” Milbourn added.

As the cause of the outage is not yet determined, it’s unclear when the power will be back for those 600 users, she said.

This is a breaking news story. We will update it as soon as we receive more information.