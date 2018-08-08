North Hills man arraigned on pursuit charge

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

An unemployed North Hills man arrested Friday after he was pursued through Newhall by deputies who had been staking out a fast food restaurant pleaded not guilty Tuesday to a charge related to the chase.

Jose Cortez, 27, appeared in San Fernando Superior Court where he entered his plea and was arraigned on a charge of fleeing deputies.

He was ordered to appear back in court Aug. 14.

“Case PA091394 charges Jose Amadeo Cortez with one felony count of fleeing a pursuing peace officer’s motor vehicle while driving recklessly,” Ricardo Santiago, spokesman for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office, said Tuesday.

Cortez was arrested near 15th Street in Newhall shortly before noon Friday.

“He (suspect) was wanted for kidnapping and assault with a deadly weapon charges, and for a multitude of other crimes,” Lt. Leo Bauer of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station said Friday. “He informed his victim that he was going to kidnap her from work.”

Once deputies learned of the threat, they moved in on the McDonald’s Restaurant at Valencia Boulevard and Bouquet Canyon Road.

“We scooped up the victim and set up a stakeout,” Bauer said. “The people at work already knew he was coming.”

When the suspect arrived at the restaurant, he took off in his car, travelling southbound on Railroad Avenue.

The suspect reached speeds of 65 mph, until he arrived at 14th Street, where he turned right.

“It was a pursuit,” Bauer said, noting the pursuit led deputies onto 11th Street and onto Newhall Avenue near 15th Street, where the suspect was ordered out of the car, and to lie face down on the ground.

