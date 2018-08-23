One day left to vote for Safety Town’s chance to win $25K
Safety Town 2017. Courtesy photo
By Tammy Murga
1 min ago

Safety Town — Santa Clarita Valley has until Friday, August 24 to receive votes for a chance to win $25,000.

The SCV community project and 200 others nationwide are competing for grant funds under the State Farm Neighborhood Assist program, which funds projects in education, safety and community development.

Based on the projects that receive the most votes, only 40 out of all entries will each receive $25,000. Every person receives 10 votes and they can be used on one or multiple causes.

The winners will be announced on Saturday.

Safety Town helps children develop safety skills in an effort to reduce injury-related morbidity and mortality through its five-day camp at Charles Helmers Elementary School, which transforms into a miniature city with crosswalks, traffic lights, street signs and toy cars for children to drive.

Funds will help secure an additional week of camp to serve more children and pay for rent, supplies and staff stipends, according to Safety Town’s Neighborhood Assist entry.

To vote, visit the Neighborhood Assist website at www.neighborhoodassist.com/entry/2011135.

About the author

Tammy Murga

Tammy Murga

Tammy Murga covers community news for The Signal. She joined in the summer of 2018, previously working in Northern California as an assistant editor and reporter for the Lake County Record-Bee. In 2016, she graduated from Mount Saint Mary's University, Los Angeles with a degree in Journalism. Have a story you'd for like her to cover? Message her on Twitter or at tmurga@signalscv.com.

