Pickup driver with medical problem hits two vehicles
Fire department paramedics and American Medical Response EMTs work to stabilize a motorist after a series of traffic collisions along McBean Parkway between Magic Mountain Parkway and Newhall Ranch Road. Austin Dave/The Signal
By Jim Holt
1 min ago

A woman who apparently became disoriented after her blood sugar level dropped hit a couple of vehicles with her pickup truck, prompting first responders to be sent to the scene.

The incident happened at about 12:50 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of McBean Parkway and Magic Mountain Parkway.

“The (Santa Clarita Valley) Sheriff’s Station was the informer on this call,” said Supervisor Cheryl Sims of the Los Angeles County Fire Department, describing the call as a medical call.

The woman, behind the wheel of a Dodge pickup truck, reportedly hit at least two other vehicles by the time deputies arrived at the scene.

No charges or citations were issued.

The woman was taken to the hospital, Sims said.

