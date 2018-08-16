Pursuit of carjacking suspect ends in crash, one to hospital

1 min ago

The brief pursuit of a carjacking suspect in Newhall Thursday stopped abruptly, when the suspect slammed into the driver’s side of another car, then bolted from the crash, leading deputies on a foot chase through a mobile home park in Canyon Country.

The pursuit began about 2:30 p.m. in Newhall and proceeded along Railroad Avenue to Soledad Canyon Road.

Deputies were pursuing a black Honda Accord on Soledad Canyon until the pursuit ended up in the westbound lanes of Soledad, after the suspect allegedly crashed into a gray Honda Accord, in front of the entrance to Greenbrier Estates mobile home park.

The T-boned car sustained noticeable damage — both the front and rear doors on the driver’s side crushed, the rear driver’s side wheel knocked off its axle.

The driver and sole occupant of the gray Honda remained trapped inside the wreckage until firefighters and paramedics arrived.

Once removed from the wreckage, the patient was placed in an ambulance and rushed to the hospital.

Traffic in both directions on Soledad was stopped by while deputies protected the crash site and other deputies searched for the suspected carjacker.