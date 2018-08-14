Race to the delicious finish

By Brennon Dixson

1 min ago

The start of high school football in the Santa Clarita Valley is right around the corner, and Tuesday’s annual Burrito Bowl will allow for some preseason competition among the various William S. Hart Union High School District football teams.

Each year, the schools get excited to kickoff the football season with the first game of the year — the Burrito Bowl, which pits football players from Canyon, Golden Valley, Hart, Saugus, Valencia and West Ranch high schools in a race to finish a 4-foot-long burrito the fastest, said Amy Daniels, executive director of the WiSH Education Foundation.

Spectators are encouraged to attend and cheer on their favorite teams at 7:30 p.m. in the circle at the top of Town Center Drive, as each of the Hart district’s six high schools will put their best stomachs forward for the annual burrito-eating contest, Daniels said.

Fundraising for the different football, cheer, dance and band booster teams is always a challenge for schools, but the Burrito Bowl is an opportunity for the community to give back, Daniels said.

The Burrito Bowl has raised over $100,000 for Santa Clarita Valley high schools since the event began in 2010, according to its website.

“Any school groups that participate in selling raffle tickets gets to keep all the money they make,” said Daniels, meaning dance, band and cheer teams also benefit from the event through fundraising.

The winners of the eating contest and the cheerleaders’ poster contest will be eligible for a grand prize of up to $1,000, according to Burrito Bowl organizers. Raffle winners will be announced throughout the night, so the crowd will also enjoy a chance to win.

“The Burrito Bowl committee is absolutely remarkable for organizing this event year after year, Daniels said. “It’s such a fun event to kick off the year and the football season.”